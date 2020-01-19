Tons of supplies found secreted in a PR warehouse & there are others

President Trump was probably right again. After all the partisan allegations by the far-left Puerto Rican politicians that Trump wasn’t helping the people on the island, tons of supplies have been found hidden. Not only that, the Secretary of State said there are other warehouses like that on the island.

THE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR WAS FIRED

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced fired the island’s emergency management director Carlos Acevedo on Saturday, after a video showing aid sitting unused in a warehouse went viral on social media.

Some of the aid has allegedly been sitting in the warehouse since Hurricane Maria struck in 2017.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to help those in the south, and it is unforgivable that resources were kept in the warehouse,” Vázquez said in a statement.

Garced said in a statement that she has ordered Secretary of State Elmer Roman to conduct a “thorough investigation into the mishandling of emergency aid in a warehouse in Ponce,” CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports.

“I have given 48 hours for this investigation. The investigation is to include this warehouse and any others which may exist,” her statement read. “In the same vein, I have decided to relieve Carlos Acevedo of his duties as the commissioner of the National Emergency Management and Disaster Relief Agency.”

Earlier on Saturday, Acevedo said it was “insane” to imply the aid was mishandled. The government claims they have been distributing the items. There is no evidence of that yet.

The government knew the supplies were there and that there are other supplies in other warehouses.

Governor Vazquez requested aid for the island after the earthquake and President Trump released another $8.2 billion. The left is complaining that the aid is restricted. The President is worried about corruption, something they are not worried about apparently.

It is not clear if they are supplies provided by the U.S. and there is not yet any evidence that these supplies were ever distributed. We need that information.

And, there are more warehouses just like this:

BREAKING: Puerto Rico’s Secretary of State confirms more warehouses on the island stocked with aid.pic.twitter.com/zqED8THWjM — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 18, 2020

The Democrats aren’t looking into this, they are still trying to condemn the President:

The Trump administration abandoned Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. We will do no such thing. I stand with the people of Puerto Rico, and my administration will do everything we can to rebuild the island and prevent terrible tragedies like this. https://t.co/6qJf1bO1J6 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 18, 2020



THE VIDEOS

The self serving, lying, despicable politicians in Puerto Rico spent weeks bashing Trump while hiding aid from their citizens They should all go to prison quickly for this unforgivable crime against citizens who desperately needed help pic.twitter.com/HOl9LMwwRo — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 19, 2020

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced fires the island’s emergency management director, after a video showing aid sitting unused in a warehouse went viral on social media.

pic.twitter.com/VJVDNW6Zht — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 19, 2020

This video is 5 mins long!! Of a warehouse in Ponce Puerto Rico!! FULL OF SUPPLIES the the government KNEW about!! And lied saying they was passing those supplies around but dont show no fucking proof of them doing that at all! These supplies are from 2017! Now they find this!! pic.twitter.com/auELm84cqp — Papi Siy Siy🇵🇷 (@xSiyy_) January 18, 2020

Here’s a video that was sent to me showing a large group of people who showed up at the warehouse in Ponce, Puerto Rico after they heard that the warehouse was filled with aid which could be used to help disaster victims.

📷: Tony Alsup, President of TEARS FOUNDATION 911 pic.twitter.com/VfZFDHpqOZ — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 18, 2020