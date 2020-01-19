Mark Levin Warns Virginia Democrats

Conservative radio host Mark Levin is the canary in the coal mine. He said that Democrats in Virginia might drive the productive residents out of the state, just as they have in other liberal/leftist states.

“What’s going to happen is the productive people in Virginia will begin to leave. A lot of people who believe in liberty will leave,” Levin said during his radio show Friday night. “So you’ll see depopulation, voluntary depopulation like you see in New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois, on and on, where people are looking for liberty.”

It’s about freedom, he explains.

“These issues of the Second Amendment, the First Amendment, property rights,” said Levin, “it’s not about being a ‘right-winger.’ It’s about liberty…. People will look for freedom. It’s like water finding cracks. But this is how it works, and this is the problem.

Levin warned about the failure of civic instruction.

“The principles upon which this nation was founded are not taught, they’re not promoted, they’re not embraced,” he said. “A country cannot survive on its founding principles if its founding principles are not indoctrinated into one generation after the next.”

At other times, he has said that the Democrat party is a globalist, anti-American, hostile, foreign entity within our borders. They are a threat to our nation and our freedom. They are guilty of treason for violating our constitutional rights.

