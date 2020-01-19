‘Prayerful’ Nancy celebrates impeachment with a fist-bump

Somber, sad, prayerful Nancy Pelosi fist-bumped with Bill Maher over the impeachment, the forever impeachment. For her, it’s a joyous occasion.

Nancy decided she needed a short break from praying and wallowing in sadness.

Watch:

We know the corrupt media is somber, or, at least, they want you to think they are and that this is a serious, somber occasion. They keep trying to elevate it, but we all know the truth.

It does have historical significance, but only for being the first meaningless partisan impeachment.

You might love Tom Elliott’s supercut:

We just love this headline from the Babylon Bee:

Senate Asks Pelosi If She Can Send Over Copy Of Impeachment Articles Without Wine Stains All Over It https://t.co/BXMmDSdVqP — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 19, 2020

This next one is funny:

Pelosi Releases Limited-Edition Replica Of Dentures Worn During Trump Impeachment https://t.co/0dOsxbVYft — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 17, 2020