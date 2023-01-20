Tony Blair Tells WEF We Need a “National Digital Infrastructure”

If you say the World Economic Forum (WEF) is vying to control the world according to their far-left agenda, you’re a conspiracy theorist. Yet, this week at Davos they are proving they want to take over the world as “masters of the future,” to use WEF President Klaus Schwab’s words.

Elon Musk said the WEF is the “unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.” Many are beginning to agree.

Tony Blair serves as an example of their loose relationship with human rights. The former prime minister of the United Kingdom pushed for developing a “national digital infrastructure.” It will assist the distribution of new vaccines, determine who is vaccinated, and who is not for future pandemics.

“You need to know who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t been,” said Blair at the WEF summit. “Some of the vaccines that will come on down the line will be multiple. There will be multiple shots. So you’ve got to have reasons to do with healthcare more generally. But certainly, for a pandemic or for vaccines, you’ve got to have a proper digital infrastructure. And many countries don’t have that and most countries don’t have that.”

This is the objective of The World Health Organization. They want to mandate as they trace us and tell us what we can or cannot do.

DAVOS WATCH: Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair calls for a digital database to monitor who is vaccinated and who is not for a future “pandemic” #wef23 pic.twitter.com/nDYmI5cPLA — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 19, 2023

Related