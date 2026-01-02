Tony Woodbridge, Conn. Gets a Big, Ugly Apartment Building

The residents of the upscale, tony town of Woodbridge are furious after officials approved an affordable housing project that will bring an enormous apartment complex to their ritzy enclave.

Woodbridge is one of the richest areas in Connecticut, with an average household income of nearly $160,000, as of 2022. It is also very quaint and well-planned. Now, they will have the big, ugly and sprawling apartment complex that could look like a dump in no time.

Democrats want mixed zoning and mixed housing everywhere. There will be no escape for anyone when they are done.

The charming town is filled with single-family properties and is home to one of the state’s best elementary schools.

Officials have approved the plan for a 96-unit apartment complex on six acres of land, located at 804 Fountain Street, which will be the largest of its type in the area.

Affordable Means Very Affordable

Roughly 15 percent of the building’s units will be set aside as affordable housing, with half of those being leased to people making under 80 percent of Woodbridge’s average income, the Hartford Courant reported.

The other half will be reserved for people making less than 60 percent.

Wealthy residents claim the new building will cause excessive traffic in the area located near the Woodbridge-New Haven line.

They also worry that the influx of new residents will increase enrollment in the public schools, including in the town’s only elementary, Beecher Road School.

Just 1.4 per cent of Woodbridge’s accommodation is affordable housing, according to the Courant. That’s short of the 10 percent mandated for cities and towns by the state of Connecticut.

The average home price in Woodbridge is around $665,000, according to Zillow, making it unaffordable to many who work in the town, such as teachers and retail workers.

Will teachers and retail workers be the main occupants?

Residents are also concerned that it could cause environmental problems, such as stormwater runoff.

It’s not really affordable housing. It’s very, very affordable housing. It could bring down the value of homes, and it could bring in crime. That’s what no one is allowed to say.

We are getting these ugly buildings all over my village, also. That is how Queens was destroyed. Tall, ugly buildings popped up everywhere.

City planning is a thing of the past, apparently.