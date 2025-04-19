Too Dumb for Clown World

Gentleman who is oblivious to the risks around him.

Sometimes people are so dumb, they don’t even earn a clown world honorarium. All they do is leave us speechless. We picked three for this week’s award: “Not Good Enough for Clown World.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett often says the most ridiculous things because she relies on her followers to buy into them and repeat them. She says President Trump is the biggest criminal she has seen because she “hasn’t seen anybody with a rap sheet that looks like the President’s.”

She is comparing MS-13 gangster Abrego Garcia with the President. Her basis of comparison is the phony New York case, which involved 34 alleged paperwork errors.

The host nodded stupidly to Jasmine’s crazy rant.

Here’s an interesting woman who allegedly viciously vandalized a highly expensive Cybertruck belonging to some random person. Alarmingly, she is a therapist and she’s working with criminals.

Those criminals don’t have a chance.

Here’s a favorite. Katy Perry is so out of touch that she seems to be in another dimension. Perry said her 11-minute ride of Bezos’s Phallic symbol space ship wasn’t a ride, it was a “supernatural journey.” Her journey is always about “love.”

Her blather brought the interviewer to tears. No joke.

Katy Perry brings America together


