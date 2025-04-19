Too Dumb for Clown World

Sometimes people are so dumb, they don’t even earn a clown world honorarium. All they do is leave us speechless. We picked three for this week’s award: “Not Good Enough for Clown World.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett often says the most ridiculous things because she relies on her followers to buy into them and repeat them. She says President Trump is the biggest criminal she has seen because she “hasn’t seen anybody with a rap sheet that looks like the President’s.”

She is comparing MS-13 gangster Abrego Garcia with the President. Her basis of comparison is the phony New York case, which involved 34 alleged paperwork errors.

The host nodded stupidly to Jasmine’s crazy rant.

What do you think DEI Rep Jasmine Crockett’s IQ is? pic.twitter.com/1vMSKUGuLt — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 19, 2025

Here’s an interesting woman who allegedly viciously vandalized a highly expensive Cybertruck belonging to some random person. Alarmingly, she is a therapist and she’s working with criminals.

Those criminals don’t have a chance.

The NYC woman that vandalized a Cybertruck with garbage & a brick with a swastika & the word Nazi on it is of course a scooter riding woke family therapist involved in criminal justice diversion programs Naturally, she blamed Elon Musk for her actions when she was arrested pic.twitter.com/niFZMBkC13 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 19, 2025

Here’s a favorite. Katy Perry is so out of touch that she seems to be in another dimension. Perry said her 11-minute ride of Bezos’s Phallic symbol space ship wasn’t a ride, it was a “supernatural journey.” Her journey is always about “love.”

Her blather brought the interviewer to tears. No joke.

GIRL BYE ! You have to be kidding me That 11 minute space trip didn’t bring all Americans together Katy Perry has lost her mind @elonmusk saved two astronauts but the 11 minute celebrity trip to space is getting more media coverage. People are calling them Heroes but Elon… pic.twitter.com/y3j7Y5716K — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 18, 2025

Katy Perry brings America together

