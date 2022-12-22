Top Aussie Doctor Exposes “Devastating” Vaccine Injury to Herself and Her Wife

The former top Doctor in Australia, Dr. Kerryn Phelps, revealed that she and her wife suffered “devastating” COVID vaccine injuries. The article was published in The Chronicle and on Robert F. Kennedy’s website. She slammed regulators for censoring doctors.

Slowly, the dam of silence and corruption is breaking. The truly disturbing issue here is she kept this quiet for two years. She waited until this week to speak out. At least she is talking now.

In a submission to an ongoing parliamentary inquiry into long COVID, Phelps, a former president of the Australian Medical Association, also accused government health regulators of censoring discussion about vaccine side effects.

The injuries she and her wife suffered went well beyond myocarditis and pericarditis.

She testified that her wife, Jackie Stricker-Phelps “suffered a severe neurological reaction to her first Pfizer vaccine within minutes,” and continues to suffer ongoing neurological symptoms, musculoskeletal inflammation, and fatigue.

Phelps also was diagnosed with vaccine injuries. They included intermittent fevers and cardiovascular issues. These side effects followed her second Pfizer dose in July 2021.

“This is an issue that I have witnessed first-hand with my wife, who suffered a severe neurological reaction to her first Pfizer vaccine within minutes, including burning face and gums, paraesethesiae, and numb hands and feet, while under observation by myself, another doctor and a registered nurse at the time of immunisation,” the 65-year-old physician said.

“I continue to observe the devastating effects a year-and-a-half later with the addition of fatigue and additional neurological symptoms, including nerve pains, altered sense of smell, visual disturbance, and musculoskeletal inflammation. The diagnosis and causation have been confirmed by several specialists who have told me that they have seen ‘a lot’ of patients in a similar situation.”

She reported the adverse reactions to the Therapeutic Goods Administration [equivalent to our FDA]. They didn’t even bother to get back to her despite her high position of authority.

“Regulators of the medical profession have censored public discussion about adverse events following immunisation, with threats to doctors not to make any public statements about anything that ‘might undermine the government’s vaccine rollout’ or risk suspension or loss of their registration,” she said.

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) holds this position to this day:

“any promotion of anti-vaccination statements or health advice which contradicts the best available scientific evidence or seeks to actively undermine the national immunization campaign (including via social media) is not supported by National Boards and may be in breach of the codes of conduct and subject to investigation and possible regulatory action.”

As she finally said, “People who have vaccine injuries are not anti-vaxxers, because they have turned up to have vaccines,” Phelps told The Sydney Morning Herald. “They’re wanting to protect themselves against the serious consequences of COVID.”

IN HER OWN WORDS

A GROWING NUMBER OF FORMER VAX SUPPORTERS ARE SPEAKING OUT

Phelps joins a growing number of high-profile physicians worldwide, including British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra and oncologist Dr. Angus Dalgleish, who have turned against the vaccines after publicly supporting them.

Dr. Angus Dalgleish, UK Professor of Oncology, wrote an open letter to the editor-in-chief of the medical journal The BMJ, urging the journal that harmful effects of CV injections be “aired and debated immediately” because cancers and other diseases rapidly progressing among “boosted.”

“As an Oncologist, I Am Seeing People With Stable Cancer Rapidly Progress After Being Forced to Have a Booster,” wrote Dr. Angus Dalgleish. He is Professor of Oncology at the St George’s University of London.

Both Dr. Malhotra and Dr. Ahmad Malik support the immediate suspension of the vaccines.

