Mom Kicked Out of Radio City Using Facial Recognition – They Don’t Like Her Boss

A mom who went to Radio City Music Hall was denied entrance because her legal firm is suing MSG Entertainment. She was with a group of moms from her daughter’s Girl Scout troop when an announcement rang over the speaker system. Woman with long, dark hair and a grey scarf. She was pulled from the line and separated from her child. Security guards accosted her in the lobby. Naturally, she was mortified. But the very concerning issue is that they used facial recognition to pick her out.

They used facial recognition!

Kelly Conlon isn’t involved in the firm’s lawsuit. She simply works for Davis, Saperstein and Solomon who are litigating over a personal injury against a restaurant under the MSG umbrella.

Mrs. Conlon is not based in New York, doesn’t practice in New York, and has nothing to do with the lawsuit. It didn’t matter. They ousted her.

Imagine, they have facial recognition on everyone who works for the firm?

MSG said she was banned nonetheless — along with fellow attorneys in that firm and others.

“MSG instituted a straightforward policy that precludes attorneys pursuing active litigation against the Company from attending events at our venues until that litigation has been resolved. While we understand this policy is disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adverse environment. All impacted attorneys were notified of the policy, including Davis, Saperstein, and Salomon, which was notified twice,” a spokesperson for MSG Entertainment said in a statement.

Sam Davis, a partner at Davis, Saperstein, and Salomon, said: “This whole scheme is a pretext for doing collective punishment on adversaries who would dare sue MSG in their multibillion-dollar network.

“… The liquor license that MSG got requires them to admit members of the public, unless there are people who would be disruptive who constitute a security threat … Separating a mother from her daughter and Girl Scouts she was watching over – and to do it under the pretext of protecting any disclosure of litigation information – is absolutely absurd.

“The fact they’re using facial recognition to do this is frightening. It’s un-American to do this.”

You know the government has the same equipment. It’s what they do in Communist China.

Davis added another lawsuit against MSG. He’s “challenging MSG’s license with the State Liquor license.” That’s clever:

“The liquor license that MSG got requires them to admit members of the public, unless there are people who would be disruptive who constitute a security threat,” said Davis. “Taking a mother, separating a mother from her daughter and Girl Scouts she was watching over — and to do it under the pretext of protecting any disclosure of litigation information — is absolutely absurd. The fact they’re using facial recognition to do this is frightening. It’s un-American to do this.”

A spokesperson for MSG reiterated in a statement that safety is their highest priority and that facial recognition is just one of the methods they use. MSG Entertainment also said it is confident their policy is in compliance with all applicable laws, including the New York State Liquor Authority.

They overreached. These facial recognition approaches are totally unAmerican. It’s especially bad that they are using it vindictively. They need to be stopped immediately. What is more worrisome is the government has the same technology. What do you think?

