Top Davos Doctor Used Draconian COV Control But It’s Not for Control

You likely heard this, but if not, you might like to weigh in. A top doctor was decent enough to stop and answer questions posed by Rebel News. She said she is in charge of stopping people who test positive for COVID from participating in certain workshops and events.

Reporter Ezra Levant asked her if it was true that if their PCR test is positive, their card cancels their access to some events. She said it was true. He said it seemed like too much control. Her response was that it’s not about control; it’s to keep the general population safe.

As she exercises extreme control, she says it’s not about control. The doctor was somewhat evasive about the lockdowns to flatten the curve but assured Mr. Levant they’d do it better next time.

That’s what Maoist China does, but this private organization can do what they want.

