Top Dem Strategist Gives a Frightening Definition of “Democracy”

Democrat strategist and Justice Democrats communications director, Waleed Shahid, a former top aide to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, told Katy Tur, “things like Medicare and the Green New Deal are catching on.”

Then the hard-left Shahid explained what “Democracy” means.

“Democracy should mean taking power and wealth from those who hoard it and making sure it belongs to everyone,” he said.

He is just being honest about who the Democrats are now. This is why so many Democrats refuse to call the United States a Constitutional Republic and prefer the term, “democracy.”

This is what our Founding Fathers tried to prevent by making the United States a Constitutional Republic.

Get rid of the Electoral College as the Democrats want and Voila, there’s your democracy, followed by tyranny.

Shahid, a top Democratic strategist, is a big Bernie Sanders fan and Bernie is a communist. His organization, Justice Democrats are responsible for getting these new communists/socialists elected to Congress. He’s their strategist, and Bernie’s, and AOC’s. He’s one of the brains behind the movement.

He strategizes for Omar and Rashida.

He is a monster.

The old America is dying. A new America is struggling to be born. Now is a time of monsters. — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) September 28, 2018

THIS IS THEIR MISSION

AOC lied again today about the Muslim ban and tore into the President. She wonders why the GOP tolerates him, but we wonder why anyone tolerates a socialist/communist in our Congress.

Daily reminder that we have a **Muslim Ban** in this country made out of the President’s hostility to Muslim people w/ little-to-no supporting evidence, and a Republican Party that tolerates it. There is so much work to do. Repealing the Ban is square 1.https://t.co/dqrCsedMrt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

She also applauded the indoctrinated children striking for climate extremism.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was very proud of the children for cutting out of school. Truancy is fine with her if it fits the agenda.

I am so proud of NYC youth taking their future into their own hands today with a #ClimateStrike. Young people around the world are beginning to launch climate walkouts to pressure their governments into acting on a real climate change plan for their lifetimes, now. https://t.co/ZGOd25JxW3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

THE RED GREENIES

Young brainwashed children from elementary school through high school marched for Green in the United States and throughout the globe today. They played hookey to do it. The communist Greenies planned to use children years ago.

What could these little children know of climate change? Everything these socialists and communists do is contrived, planned, and about the agenda.

This entire climate fraud is to seize control of our economy.

It’s not surprising that the hard-left congress members are the ones who reacted.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., addressed the adult-led climate “strike” in Washington, D.C. She outlined a bill she will introduce to end corporate “welfare” for the fossil fuel industry.

Omar told the climate strikers that her forthcoming bill will free up $20 billion in revenues to stop homelessness in the United States.

THAT’S ABSURD!

She is a dangerous Socialist and propagandist who doesn’t like the United States very much.

We face the greatest threat that humanity has ever faced: climate change. Today, I had the honor of introducing my daughter, one of the organizers of the student climate strike. ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/skNjgWQjd7 — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 15, 2019

.@IlhanMN speaks at #ClimateStrike: “The U.S. should be offering protections and support for refugees who are impacted by climate. Instead we are capping the number of refugees that we are settling in this country to only 30,000 people and admitting fewer and fewer by the day.” pic.twitter.com/CRRkBakqt1 — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2019

.@IlhanMN speaks at #ClimateStrike: “We must bear responsibility for climate change than any other country in the world.” pic.twitter.com/bfTXrdc95Y — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2019

BERNIE THE COMMUNIST

Watch @MahgdalenRose‘s broadcast: BERNIE SANDERS IS USING CHILDREN AS HIS CLIMATE CHANGE SOLDIERS https://t.co/RovSDuEik7 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 15, 2019