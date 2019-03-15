CNN & MSNBC Refuse to Air AG Barr Confirming the Declaration Is Justified

Attorney General William Barr made a few remarks after the President vetoed the bill meant to stop him from executing the National Emergency Declaration. AG Barr explained that the national emergency was legal, and exactly what the National Emergency Act is for.

CNN and MSNBC did not air the Attorney General’s remarks. That’s because it didn’t fit the narrative and they are fake news, after all.

We have a media that is actively working against the welfare of U.S. citizens. They refuse to inform the public of the reality on the border and the legitimacy of this declaration. Some or all in Congress know how serious this crisis is, but they are too cowardly or agenda-driven to do anything about it. Perhaps they are overwhelmed with the prime objective — destroy the Republican President, destroy Donald Trump.

There is no reason to rail against this declaration. It is legal and there is a precedent for it.

There is a hidden agenda for Democrats, some Republicans, and the Chamber of Commerce, but it’s even worse than that. Whatever their motivations, they are actively working against this country and the citizens in it.

ICYMI since @CNN @MSNBC failed to cover AG Barr’s remarks where he states that the declaration of the national emergency is clearly authorized under the law. pic.twitter.com/QZ6tKf0bbu — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) March 15, 2019

At veto signing, Attorney General William Barr said the president’s declaration of a National Emergency on the southern border was “clearly authorized under the law.” Barr said it’s “exactly the kind of emergency the president is permitted to address under the Emergencies Act.” pic.twitter.com/bsfUKL9Bod — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 15, 2019

Attorney General Bill Barr assures Trump his emergency declaration is constitutional. “The crisis at our southern border is a real, clear and present danger to the American people. What you’ve done from a legal standpoint is solidly grounded in law and … and is imperative.” pic.twitter.com/3ZShwgiYSY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 15, 2019

The crisis denial is madness.

How can anyone say there is no crisis at the border? Last month, 76,000 poured across — that ‘s what we know about. This month will be worse according to the Border Patrol.

Don’t listen to me, listen to border patrol: