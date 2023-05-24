TOP FBI Counterintelligence Official Didn’t Bother to Read the Durham Report

FBI Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Jill Murphy has NOT read The Durham Report. She hasn’t had the time. Murphy can’t even name anyone at the FBI who read it, although she’s sure someone did.

As you can see, the FBI doesn’t care about the report, and they don’t care what the people think. It’s possible that Murphy deliberately didn’t read it or is lying because she did not want to answer any questions. That’s conjecture, but it’s a good guess. We know they like to feign ignorance.

“I have not yet read the Durham report, sir,” Murphy told House Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence Homeland Security Subcommittee Chairman August Pfluger during a hearing on Tuesday.

That left the GOP chair, Mr. Pfluger, “speechless.” Does she care, or is she embarrassed? You certainly wouldn’t think so from her non-reaction.

“I just haven’t had time,” Murphy said when Pfluger pressed.

They already know what they’ve done.

“I would highly recommend reading that because we spent four years discussing that there was uncorroborated evidence. The Durham report specifically outlines the outcome of that. It’s very disappointing to hear this,” Plfuger said.

The 306-page Durham Report is a bombshell, even though he doesn’t recommend repercussions for the unethical and likely criminal behavior. It was a coup, and the report proves it. Hillary Clinton is the only person who colluded with Russians.

There was NO predicate for the Russia-Trump probe, and they knew it. They continued the abuse knowing there was no collusion.

Dan Bishop was left “without words” upon learning that the FBI’s Jill Murphy hasn’t read the Durham Report.pic.twitter.com/zAGA0wWKY4 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 23, 2023

Rep. Bishop was also taken aback at Murphy’s response.

.@RepDanBishop: “The Durham Report “has been out since the 12th of this month…Mr. Goldman’s obviously been briefed on it…! Why is that not a matter of such import that you would want urgently to understand what the special counsel concluded…? FBI Assistant Director of… pic.twitter.com/nNcEpuEnlt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 23, 2023

Here’s a longer exchange with a grilling.

Congressman Eli Crane (Rep-AZ) grills FBI official Jill Murphy on the whistleblowers and her allegiance to the FBI, not to the American people pic.twitter.com/t0lV3GZhmH — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 24, 2023

