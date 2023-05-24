MTG Gives a Fiery Speech on the House Floor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gave a rousing floor speech today, making the case for Articles of Impeachment on the traitors in the administration. Why isn’t every Republican and some of the Democrats calling for these impeachments?

The Left is beside themselves, and it’s not just the bots with three friends. However, many are rooting for her, but until the GOP votes to impeach, no one will care enough. These committees need to become impeachment inquiries and soon. The second year of their mere two-year terms is spent fundraising. The hourglass is running out.

Yesterday, MTG tweeted, “For any member of Congress that thinks impeachment is too extreme, my office received over 4,000 calls in 5 days with 80% supporting impeachment. We released a survey 24 hours ago that has 11,000 responses with 77% supporting impeachment. NOT impeaching is extreme.”

How do you not impeach someone who is allowing millions of unvetted foreigners from all over the world just to enter the country? The people coming in include many single men of fighting age, and many come from China, some from Russia, and Iran. Terrorists – 88 so far this year – were caught at the border. Cartels are killing Americans with illicit drugs – 300 a day! Millions have come in without being caught. Then there are the deadbeats coming in to wallow in the freebies that progressives provide.

Poor minorities and veterans live on the streets in New York City, while illegal aliens live in the Roosevelt or the Holiday Inn. They’re now shipping them out to dorms at Stonybrook University, and we don’t know who these people are.

What about Joe’s corrupt family business? Will anyone ever hold him accountable? Impeachment would help.

MTG sends DC into utter PANIC in most FIRE House Floor Speech after filing articles of impeachment against FBI Director Wray, AG Garland, Mayorkas, and Joe Biden: “Joe Biden must be IMPEACHED!”🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Txz2Wtcxur — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 24, 2023

Biden absolutely needs to be impeached. We should backdate it and impeach him for supporting segregation and extreme punishments for black youth.

Thanks to @GOPoversight’s investigation, it’s a proven fact that the Biden Family has been receiving payments from CCP-linked foreign nationals in exchange for power and influence. Was the refusal to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon strategic sabotage by the CCP-owned White… pic.twitter.com/HudbfVldEM — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 24, 2023

