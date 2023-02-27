Top International Model Abby Choi’s Head Found in a Soup Pot; Ex-Relatives Charged

Hong Kong model and social media star Abby Choi was murdered and dismembered. Her head and several ribs were found in a soup pot. They were made into soup. The Telegraph reports that her husband and three relatives were charged with the gruesome murder. They have not entered a plea. Court resumes on May 3rd.

The Sun reports that her ex-father-in-law, Kwong Kau, a former police officer was believed to be the mastermind of the murder. His son is charged with the actual murder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Choi (@xxabbyc)

The family fought with her over a luxury property. Other body parts, including Choi’s torso and hands, remain missing.

Ex-Relatives Are Charged with Her Murder

Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28, his brother Anthony, 31, and their father, Kwong Kau, 65, are charged with her murder. Alex Kwong’s mother, Jenny Li, 63, is charged with perverting the course of justice, RTHK reported.

According to RTHK, all four were denied bail, and the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Court ruled Monday. They are yet to enter a plea.

A fifth suspect, a 47-year-old woman, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the case, police said.

Some other people, unhappy about her handling of finances, are under investigation. She was worth over ten million Hong Kong dollars. She was a heiress to her family’s fortune. They had lucrative business dealings in China.

Found Dissected Over Money

The 28-year-old Choi, who hadn’t been seen since Tuesday, was reported missing on Wednesday, and parts of her body were found two days later in T’ai Pai, Hong Kong. Her legs were found in a refrigerator, Sky News reports. The house was rented by her ex-father-in-law, who allegedly planned it as the slaughter site.

“There’s a hole on the right side rear on the skull, so the pathologist believes that that should be the fatal attack on the victim,” an officer said.

According to police, a meat slicer and electric saw were found at the scene, along with several ribs, hair, and human tissue.

Ms. Choi has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and recently appeared as the digital cover model for the luxury magazine L’Officiel Monaco. She attended this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

According to The Sun, Ms. Choi still supported her ex-husband, Alex, and his family. They married when she was 18-years-old and had two children.

His Instagram account documented that he lived a lavish lifestyle, some would say well outside his means, which Abby Choi was financing. Choi also helped her brother-in-law Anthony buy his own home.

The £7.6m purchase is thought to have led to a dispute between her and the Kwong family as she sought to sell the property.

