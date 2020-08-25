Top Senate Dems want to abolish the filibuster to shove far-left laws through

Yahoo News reports Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday that he was leaning toward abolishing the legislative filibuster.

It would allow a Democrat majority to shove new laws down our throat. And the laws they want are all socialist.

“I can tell you that’s where I’m leaning,” Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the Senate’s minority whip, told Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast. “I will tell you, I have been frustrated for a hell of a long time because of this filibuster.”

“All the cards are on the table. [Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer made that clear yesterday, and a lot of us have been thinking about this. It boils down to this: The Senate has become dysfunctional under [Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell because of his passionate commitment to filling every single judicial vacancy with these ideologues that they dream up with the Federalist Society.”

“If the Senate rules stop us from doing something, we’ve got to take a look at the rules, and I don’t rule out the filibuster being on the table in terms of reform.”

They will be able to push the anti-police agenda, socialist agenda easily if they abolish the filibuster.

When the right considered canceling the filibuster, they screamed bloody murder.

EASING THE PATH TO SOCIALISM

Levin responded. When Levin refers to the 110-page manifesto, you can read more on this link.

1. Let’s be very clear. If the Democrats take the Senate they’ll abolish the filibuster and ram through every extremist law in their 110 page manifesto. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 24, 2020

2. They’ll eliminate a rule that’s been in place since the beginning, destroy the very purpose of the Senate, and drag this nation as far Left as any socialist European state in a matter of 24 months. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 24, 2020

3. It’ll lead to the institution of every radical policy imaginable and unimaginable, if they hold the House and take the presidency as well. They plan the greatest assault on permanently undoing this constitutional republic ever contemplated. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 24, 2020

4. This is diabolical and disastrous. Schumer and Durbin have both indicated that this is their intention. Power at any cost.https://t.co/NotKj0jJVv — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 24, 2020