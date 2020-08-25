Top Senate Dems want to abolish the filibuster to shove far-left laws through

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Yahoo News reports Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday that he was leaning toward abolishing the legislative filibuster.

It would allow a Democrat majority to shove new laws down our throat. And the laws they want are all socialist.

“I can tell you that’s where I’m leaning,” Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the Senate’s minority whip, told Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast. “I will tell you, I have been frustrated for a hell of a long time because of this filibuster.”

“All the cards are on the table. [Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer made that clear yesterday, and a lot of us have been thinking about this. It boils down to this: The Senate has become dysfunctional under [Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell because of his passionate commitment to filling every single judicial vacancy with these ideologues that they dream up with the Federalist Society.”

“If the Senate rules stop us from doing something, we’ve got to take a look at the rules, and I don’t rule out the filibuster being on the table in terms of reform.”

They will be able to push the anti-police agenda, socialist agenda easily if they abolish the filibuster.

When the right considered canceling the filibuster, they screamed bloody murder.

EASING THE PATH TO SOCIALISM

Levin responded. When Levin refers to the 110-page manifesto, you can read more on this link.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply