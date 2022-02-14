Top Students Canceled After Diversity Lottery in Philly

Philadelphia School District has changed its admissions policy for the sake of Marxist diversity and equity. They lowered standards, did away with a standardized test, and discounted the importance of good grades.

Students who studied, worked hard, are committed, and are talented, are being ignored and whoever pops up gets the placement in specialty schools.

This will lead to the equal outcomes the commies want. The poorer students will get into placements they didn’t earn and it will help dumb down the brighter students and teach them to not work so hard.

CBS News in Philadelphia reports the lottery is part of the district’s new admission policy for specialty schools, and a lot of families are unhappy with the process.

Families told CBS3 they are in favor of the plan to diversify these specialty schools, but they said the district is overlooking the hard work that got them into the lottery in the first place…

What did they expect would happen?

Good motives, dumb plan. Children need to earn it. Educate them better and promote better parenting.

Chalkbeat Philadelphia reports that parents want a redo. What good would that do? The plan is flawed.

An opinion columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer named Sozi Pedro Tulante writes: Philly’s elite high schools have an equity problem. A controversial new admissions policy makes it worse.

Her idea of equity is flawed. Equality of opportunity is what the USA is supposed to be about so improve the opportunities through better instruction for all and more intervention with bad parents.

The Progressive Board of Ed doesn’t care what the parents think and are moving ahead.

Legal Insurrection notes that similar things are happening in New York, Boston, and Virginia.

