Toronto Police Help Radicals Block a Jewish Community

A viral X video shows Toronto police delivering coffee to pro-Hamas protesters blocking a Jewish community on the Sabbath. The person who received the coffee said the police didn’t actually send the coffee, meaning they didn’t pay for it. They just delivered it.

“But police won’t let them in, so the police is now becoming our little messengers between us,” the man in Palestinian garb said.

Online, the incident was compared to the “Freedom Convoy” of truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates, who had their bank accounts frozen.

In Canada, patriotic truckers get their bank accounts frozen but pro-Palestine protesters blocking a Jewish community get hot coffee delivered to them by police. pic.twitter.com/GJbx2Ww2Fg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2024

Toronto Police Service spokesperson Laurie McCann said, “In regards to the coffee post on X, Our officers are managing a dynamic situation.

The full story is that the Palestinian group was allowed to block the bridge Jewish people needed to come and go to and from their community. The bigots and their police escorts not only allowed them to block the Jewish community, they shut the bridge down.

The Toronto Police assisted the pro-Hamas radicals by shutting down the bridge with the excuse that it was too dangerous. As Ezra Levant said, it’s as if the KKK was blocking roads in and out of Harlem, claiming it was too dangerous to leave the bridge open.

The police helped the radical Islamists. Obviously, they have orders from above, but does that exonerate them – that’s rhetorical.

Ezra Levant: ‘These bigots and their police escort are shutting down the Jewish neighbourhoods’ Guest host @TheMenzoid conducted an interview with @EzraLEvant about the recent series of anti-Israel protests that unfolded in Toronto on Avenue Road. MORE: https://t.co/wasDJYvuyd pic.twitter.com/H5DVzeSm8H — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 7, 2024

