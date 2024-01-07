Crazy Maker Kamala Campaigns on Not Making America Great

Kamala Harris celebrated the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protests with a speech in South Carolina condemning the Republican Party, gaslighting Americans.

“Three years ago today, on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob violently attacked the United States Capitol, they used brutal force and fear to try to overturn the results of a free and fair election. They tried to overrule the votes of millions of Americans,” Harris said.

“On that day, we saw violence, chaos, and lawlessness, but some so-called leaders still tried to mislead and gaslight by saying it was a peaceful protest.”

It was mostly a peaceful protest, unlike the months of violent riots, looting, and assaults by the communist-anarchist groups of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

“We fight to protect the sacred freedom to vote while they try to silence the voice of the people.” Kamala Harris said, even as her allies remove Republicans from the ballot. It’s more than obvious now that Progressives project their actions onto the opposing party.

“Although Biden is not facing serious competition for the Democratic presidential nomination, polls show he has lost some support from Black voters nationwide. A strong primary turnout in a state where the majority of Democratic voters are Black would calm fears about his electability among the party.

“Before an audience of hundreds of mostly Black women church leaders, Harris said the audience’s support had lifted Biden to the White House and led to the expansion of postpartum care and the replacement of lead pipes in largely Black communities. She said some Republicans intended to roll back their reproductive healthcare and voting rights.”

The latest move by administration allies is to remove Donald Trump and 126 other Republicans from the ballot.

“Let us not throw up our hands. It is time to roll up our sleeves, Harris implored her audience. We were born for a time such as this, and we love our country.

“We believe in the principles upon which we were founded. And guided by our faith, we are prepared to fight for those principles. With hope, with optimism, and with faith. When we fight, we win.”

Well, we know she’s big on faith. She celebrated Kwanzaa before it even existed, as well as Hanukkah and Christmas.

“On one side, they want to ban books. On the other side, we want to ban assault weapons. They think the government should tell a woman what to do with her body. We trust women, and women trust us to protect their fundamental freedoms.

“As Vice President, I was able to confront the issue of maternal mortality and Black maternal mortality and to challenge states to expand Medicaid coverage for postpartum care from 2 months to 12 months.

“And now, instead of only three states, I am pleased to report [that] 42 states now offer women a full year of coverage, including the women of South Carolina.”

She doesn’t tell the truth. For instance, the only books people want to be banned are pornographic LGBT books in elementary and middle schools.

The Biden-Harris campaign for president is running on demonizing and dehumanizing so-called Maga Republicans. Imagine running on condemning people who want to make America great and put it first.

What the progressives do is beyond partisan. They know they’re lying, but it’s all they have. As long as they have the media, they win.

A new CBS News/YouGov poll found that a whopping 81 percent of Democrats think Trump should be removed from state ballots before the presidential election. How did we get here? Poor education? The activist media? Lying by politicians?

