Totally normal night in America

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Here you go, another totally normal night in Portland, USA, where the blue city officials hold police back and criminals get to run wild. It’s normal for cities under Democrat control. These criminals are mostly white Antifa but Blue Lives Matter is also represented. The clips come from Maxine Bernstein, who is a reporter for The Oregonian.

