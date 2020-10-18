Tour a few of our major cities on Saturday night

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Riots stirred up by radical communists like Antifa, the ‘idea,’ continue throughout the nations. Since the media won’t tell you about it, we will take you through this quick video tour. But don’t worry, it’s just an idea.

The never-ending Portland rioters hit up an ICE facility last night. they must want the Feds back so they can pretend that’s why they’ve spent months destroying Portland. Portland is now the city with the most residents in flight to other states.

They brought the federal agents out, even the BORTAC group from ICE.

The crowd arrived at the ICE facility carrying dozens of balloons, with the intention of tying them to the gates.

WATCH AS WE TOUR OUR MAJOR DEMOCRAT CITIES

Antifa is out of control in Phoenix, Arizona too.

San Francisco Antifa and BLM:

Seattle is still crazy:

Denver is now a war zone:

NYC:

San Fran:

My, how Democrats have changed things:

  3. How sad for the inhabitants of those cities who are experiencing 3rd world conditions due to violent thugs. Their rights have been suspended in the name of ………….. rights.

