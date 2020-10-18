Tour a few of our major cities on Saturday night

Riots stirred up by radical communists like Antifa, the ‘idea,’ continue throughout the nations. Since the media won’t tell you about it, we will take you through this quick video tour. But don’t worry, it’s just an idea.
The never-ending Portland rioters hit up an ICE facility last night. they must want the Feds back so they can pretend that’s why they’ve spent months destroying Portland. Portland is now the city with the most residents in flight to other states.
They brought the federal agents out, even the BORTAC group from ICE.
The crowd arrived at the ICE facility carrying dozens of balloons, with the intention of tying them to the gates.
WATCH AS WE TOUR OUR MAJOR DEMOCRAT CITIES
Protesters have just arrived at the ICE detention facility. They moved to tie balloons on the gate. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/WVzOXicsko
— Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) October 18, 2020
Federal officers clear out antifa rioters outside the Portland @ICEgov building. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/VHgyiAa9QI
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2020
Portland archive pic.twitter.com/Vi7OHeQVpd
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 18, 2020
BLM-antifa rioter tries to physically block federal officers from leaving in a car near the Portland @ICEgov facility tonight. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/EJmwiMupmh
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2020
Antifa is out of control in Phoenix, Arizona too.
Phoenix, AZ
AZ Patriots pic.twitter.com/XD0CFrvped
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 18, 2020
San Francisco Antifa and BLM:
San Francisco, CA pic.twitter.com/QSWFQheqkp
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 17, 2020
Seattle is still crazy:
Seattle pic.twitter.com/hzEV7OpqDm
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 18, 2020
Denver is now a war zone:
.@michellemalkin says “Denver’s downtown has become a dangerous war zone for journalists because of BLM and Antifa violence, not because of Trump-supporting law and order patriots.” [Via Sovereign Nation on Newsmax TV: https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO] pic.twitter.com/FDvTNpE2qL
— Newsmax (@newsmax) October 17, 2020
NYC:
NYC earlier pic.twitter.com/ZOCyKT5fm4
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 18, 2020
San Fran:
Peaceful. San Francisco, CA pic.twitter.com/Mx46jPoHWD
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 17, 2020
My, how Democrats have changed things:
Elections have consequences.
How sad for the inhabitants of those cities who are experiencing 3rd world conditions due to violent thugs. Their rights have been suspended in the name of ………….. rights.