Tour a few of our major cities on Saturday night

Riots stirred up by radical communists like Antifa, the ‘idea,’ continue throughout the nations. Since the media won’t tell you about it, we will take you through this quick video tour. But don’t worry, it’s just an idea.

The never-ending Portland rioters hit up an ICE facility last night. they must want the Feds back so they can pretend that’s why they’ve spent months destroying Portland. Portland is now the city with the most residents in flight to other states.

They brought the federal agents out, even the BORTAC group from ICE.

The crowd arrived at the ICE facility carrying dozens of balloons, with the intention of tying them to the gates.

Protesters have just arrived at the ICE detention facility. They moved to tie balloons on the gate. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/WVzOXicsko — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) October 18, 2020

BLM-antifa rioter tries to physically block federal officers from leaving in a car near the Portland @ICEgov facility tonight. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/EJmwiMupmh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2020

Antifa is out of control in Phoenix, Arizona too.

Phoenix, AZ

AZ Patriots pic.twitter.com/XD0CFrvped — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 18, 2020

San Francisco Antifa and BLM:

Seattle is still crazy:

Denver is now a war zone:

.@michellemalkin says “Denver’s downtown has become a dangerous war zone for journalists because of BLM and Antifa violence, not because of Trump-supporting law and order patriots.” [Via Sovereign Nation on Newsmax TV: https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO] pic.twitter.com/FDvTNpE2qL — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 17, 2020

NYC:

San Fran:

My, how Democrats have changed things: