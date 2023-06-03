Tragic and Deadly Train Derailment in India

Two trains near Kolkata, India derailed with a tragic death toll. CBS reports that the death toll has risen to 280, and Fox reports more than 1000 were injured.

Ten to 12 coaches of one train derailed, and debris from some of the mangled coaches fell onto a nearby track, according to Rail Ministry Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma. The debris was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction, causing up to three coaches of the second train to also derail, he added.

Deadly Derailment

The rescuers have finished their operation, and now it’s about collecting bodies.

Scores of bodies, covered by white sheets, lay on the ground near the tracks. Locals and rescuers raced to help survivors. Army soldiers and air force helicopters joined the effort.

“By 10 p.m. (on Friday), we were able to rescue the survivors. After that, it was about picking up dead bodies,” Sudhanshu Sarangi, director of Odisha state’s fire and emergency department, told The Associated Press. “This is very, very tragic. I have never seen anything like this in my career.”

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with officials about the tragedy. He then flew to Odisha for a first-hand look at the crash and visited people being treated in hospitals.


