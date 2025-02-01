Tragic Medical Plane Crash with a Sick Child, Mom, Doctor, Nurse

A medical transport jet, en route to Springfield, Missouri, carrying a child patient, her mother, and four others, including crew, crashed into a north-east Philadelphia neighborhood on Friday evening, erupting in a fireball and setting several homes ablaze just 30 seconds after taking off.

No one on the plane survived. There are reports of people on the ground who were hurt.

✈️ AVIATION DISASTERS : FAA ℹ️ “There were four 4 crew members and one 2 passengers (pediatric patient & escort) on board..” #philedelphia plane crash … pic.twitter.com/9BVYmRjFwp https://t.co/lqnDfRrTYP — A Deniz Engelhardt (@DenizEngelhardt) February 1, 2025

A drone footage of the #planecrash in #philadelphia.

Sources talk about 6 dead: pilot, two doctors, nurse, patient, and family member.

No clear news about casualties on the ground. pic.twitter.com/MUjBS2j0LR — Saïd El Boustany (@BoustanyS) February 1, 2025

A man is running from the area on fire.

HOLY SH*T! Man runs out of burning Philadephia plane crash on FIRE! No reports on if this is the pilot or not.pic.twitter.com/nHFIqO3TVY — Panoramic Things (@Panoramicthings) February 1, 2025

Crashed only 1 minute after liftoff. Weather conditions at the time of the incident are as follows 250° @ 9 knots

7 sm horizontal visibility

Overcast 600’ft AGL

Temp 9°C (48°F)

Dewpoint 9°C (48°F) Aircraft leveled off at 1500ft AGL followed by a rapid descent of -8,000fpm pic.twitter.com/w7UNtN6G9p — Dillon (@Dillonshrop06) February 1, 2025

This is the flight path of Philadelphia plane crash via military tracker. Vertical drop rate in real time. It crashed within 1 minute of take off. #planecrash #Philadelphia #plane #philadelphiacrash #learjet #crashlanding pic.twitter.com/9DpJg7Yuv2 — Jungle Princess (@PrimaDonnaGal) February 1, 2025

SOUND ON: air traffic control tries to reach #Philadelphia plane MOMENTS before it crashed The Learjet 55 crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in multiple fatalities, according to media reports.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/W2qtWzOpjI — Lana (@RashadLana18915) February 1, 2025

