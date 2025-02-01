Tragic Medical Plane Crash with a Sick Child, Mom, Doctor, Nurse

A medical transport jet, en route to Springfield, Missouri, carrying a child patient, her mother, and four others, including crew, crashed into a north-east Philadelphia neighborhood on Friday evening, erupting in a fireball and setting several homes ablaze just 30 seconds after taking off.

No one on the plane survived. There are reports of people on the ground who were hurt.

A man is running from the area on fire.


