Probe of J6 Prosecutions Could Send DoJ Officials to Prison

The DOJ launched a “special project” to probe Biden-era prosecutors’ decisions to unlawfully expand an obstruction statute to prosecute hundreds of individuals who protested the certification of the 2020 presidential election inside the U.S. Capitol as part of a civil disobedience movement.

Ed Martin, the acting U.S. district attorney for the District of Columbia, announced the investigation in a memo to two prosecutors who led these charges.

Martin demanded the turnover of “all information you have related to using 1512 charges, including all files, documents, notes, emails, and other information.

The memo’s recipients must submit a report by Friday, far-left CNN reported Monday.

What Might Be Exposed

A total of 170 January 6 rioters, out of hundreds of thousands to over a million people, damaged some items in the Capitol Building and hurt police officers. No officer was murdered. The only person murdered was Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter. Another Trump supporter, Rosanne Boyland, was badly beaten and died on the scene. The cause of her death was listed as accidental overuse of an ADD drug.

The 170 allegedly violent J6 rioters served long sentences, mostly in solitary. That seems a long enough sentence. Most of the protesters arrested couldn’t afford attorneys and lost friends, businesses, and sources of income.

Almost all had no police record or were ever even arrested. Many were military or served the country in law enforcement. The overwhelming number only trespassed.

We now have a new committee to investigate injustices of over-charging and over-sentencing.

The J6 protesters were called domestic terrorists, and even if they merely trespassed peacefully, they were told they were rioters because they encouraged rioters with their presence. People were hounded, threatened, and coerced.

Julie Kelly has documented each case and sat in their trials day after day.

Obstruction of Documents???

The DOJ’s use of US Code 1512(c), a law about obstruction of documents, to target peaceful protestors was too much of a stretch for legal scholars. The statute is generally used for cases of evidence tampering, not merely delaying an official proceeding.

The Supreme Court agreed with the scholars and dismissed obstruction charges against former Jan. 6 protester and Pennsylvania police officer James W. Fisher.

The high court rebuked the DOJ for broadening the law to jail 330 defendants. Many had their charges dismissed as they never touched a single document inside the Capitol.

Prosecutors then looked into recharging them for something else.

A former prosecutor who worked in the case expressed concerns to CNN, telling them some DOJ officials began attaining legal representation. They may face civil or criminal charges for misconduct for misapplying the law.

Martin further indicated his team will reach out to prosecutors who left the office but nonetheless were involved in the unlawful prosecution of J6ers under 1512c2. The Supreme Court determined in Fischer v US that the DOJ had misapplied the felony statute, which requires proof

