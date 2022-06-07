Tragic Story of Surviving Uvalde Teacher

Watch the tragic story of a surviving teacher who was shot several times the day of the massacre in Uvalde at Robb Elementary School. He’s recovering but 11 of his students were slaughtered. Mr. Reyes said he will not let these children and his co-workers die in vain.

The teacher said the police were cowards as they did nothing for 77 minutes. He is surviving but he’s lost so much.

We don’t know if the police were cowards or under the orders of an incompetent commander.

Two beloved teachers and 19 precious children – gone in 77 minutes.

Watch:

Related