Traitor McConnell Participates in Another Major Giveaway to Dems

















Thanks to Mitch McConnell and his band of RINOs, the debt limit will be extended into 2023. That gives Democrats plenty of time to push through their socialist/communist bills.

It will last beyond the midterms, giving Democrat politicos in Red States the ability to run on not wanting to raise the debt ceiling. They won’t be held to account.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, praised the deal, which came after weeks of partisan wrangling. A vote is expected on Tuesday.

Democrats can now say it’s all bipartisan.

The Senate vote will require only a simple majority of all Democrats to advance and pass it, thanks to the deal cut with Republicans.

Republicans refused to vote for a long-term increase in the borrowing limit, citing rampant spending by Democrats that is adding to the nation’s debt, which now stands at more than $27 trillion.

Then Mitch did the predictable- he caved.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, nonetheless cut a deal last week to facilitate a quick passage with only Democratic votes, prompting backlash from conservatives.

Democrats have passed trillions in new spending since taking control of Congress and the White House and are aiming to pass a $1.85 to $3 trillion social welfare bill by Christmas.

McConnell keeps making sure it’s bipartisan to help Democrats.

Mitch is the dirt of the earth.

