“Highest Producer Price Inflation Since Records Began”

Democrats are about to pass another $1.85T to $3T bill that gives amnesty to anonymous people who need handouts. It will make the US a Socialist Welfare State. We already have runaway inflation. Our dollar is crashing as Democrats spend. It’s down 10% in 12 months, 40% since 2000.

People have to understand that once the dollar crashes, it is over for the United States.

Precious Metals Specialist Phillip Patrick spoke with Steve Bannon on The War Room on Tuesday.

Patrick said “the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the producer price inflation jumped 9.6% year over year in November. It’s the highest since records began, basically.” It is a leading indicator of street-level inflation to come, he added.

Currently, “we are exceeding even Mexico’s soaring inflation rate.”

The Biden-Pelosi-Schumer regime doesn’t care about spending. They will keep spending, aided and abetted by Mitch McConnell and his RINO clown show.

It’s not a conspiracy because it’s in broad daylight. They will keep printing money because that’s all they have left to keep spending. Bonds and interest rates are problematic, so they have to print fake money and pour it into the economy.

Mr. Patrick said that the US dollar lost 40% of its value since 2000 and 10% was in the past 12 months.

If you are not concerned and shocked, you should be. And you should be worried.

All that stands between us and Armageddon, amnesty, socialism is Joe Manchin, and maybe Kirsten Synema. Neither one is moderate. They’re just not as radical as the rest of them and they are in red states.

Democrats want to present Republicans with this horrendous, destructive Christmas present because that is who they are.

Watch:

