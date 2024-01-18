Trans Neo-Nazi Planned to Kill Homophobes, Jews, and Black People

Reportedly, a transgender neo-Nazi planned a mass shooting against transphobic co-workers, Jews, and black people. He sounds nice.
The FBI has arrested the person.
His name is Elizabeth Ballesteros West. His former name was Francisco Frank Paramo.
Ngo exclusive: Last week, the FBI arrested an Oregon trans neo-Nazi Latina who allegedly made plans to carry out a mass shooting.
"I've had it up to here being bullied by trans phobic assholes I am left with no alternative. I'll probably have to go out in a blaze of glory,"
He was well-armed.
The FBI has Arrested Transgender Woman Plotting Violence Against Jews, Black People, and Allegedly Targeting Transphobic Co-workers with Nazi Imagery and Stockpile of Guns and Ammunition
Cottage Grove, Oregon
The FBI has arrested a 56-year-old transgender
