May, 2021, CDC Drafted an Alert Warning of mRNA Vax & Myocarditis

In May 2021, the CDC drafted an alert on myocarditis and COVID-19 shots titled “Draft Alert on Myocarditis and mRNA Vaccines.” The CDC never sent the alert out. Instead, they sent out alerts encouraging people to get vaccinated. It looks like they knew the vaccines were causing irreversible heart damage yet continued to urge and require people to get them anyway.

We need an explanation as to why that alert never went out.

Clown world healthcare?

The Epoch Times requested any alerts related to myocarditis and vaccines.

They received a letter back with false information:

We also need an explanation as to why they didn’t tell The Epoch Times about the draft alert.

Read the letter here: cdc-letter-on-myocarditis

CDC: Draft alert on Myocarditis and mRNA vaccines. pic.twitter.com/jv3qxei6rO — Adverse report (@ReportAdve30828) January 17, 2024

