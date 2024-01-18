Who Are the Houthis and Are They Winning in the Red Sea?

Yemen is the second largest country on the Arabian Peninsula and the poorest. It is now one country, having been previously divided into North and South Yemen. North Yemen was stable and not Marxist, with close ties to the US and Saudi Arabia. South Yemen was Marxist. The Marxists have taken it over.

Iran embraced the Houthis in Yemen and turned them into terrorists. Houthis are Shiites like Iran as opposed to the rest of Yemen, who are Sunni. Houthis are also slavers. They buy and sell slaves, especially sex slaves.

Donald Trump designated Houthis (Ansarallah) a foreign terrorist organization. Progressives opposed it, and Biden did away with it when he came into office. He made the Saudis into the bad guys. We now know that the Biden administration is infiltrated by individuals sympathetic to Iran.

Yemen declared war on Israel and came out in strong support of Hamas, a terrorist organization, by bombing ships in the Red Sea, including US and ally ships. They are too far away to hit Israel.

Biden just designated Houthis “specially designated global terrorists (SDGT),” which allows them to get visas here, not that it matters – our border is open. It would be more powerful if he also declared them a foreign terrorist organization (FTO).

The Biden administration knows that Iran uses their money to fund terrorism globally and has acknowledged that. Knowing this, they freed up their frozen assets, allowed them to sell oil, and ignored their revenue streams to fund terrorism. Money flowed to Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthi.

Hamas invaded Israel, killing thousands and torturing many more. Hezbollah periodically sends missiles into Israel. The Houthi used Iranian missiles to shut down shipping in the Red Sea. Iran bombs US positions in Iraq.

Without access to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, container ships must spend 15 to 20 extra days sailing around the African continent. It is unsustainable and an economic disaster.

The Biden administration sent out press releases and hashtags to deter the Houthis. It didn’t work.

A coalition of Americans, Brits, Australians, and several Arab nations bombed Houthi positions. They told them the attacks were coming and gave them time to move their ammunition and people.

The Houthis then stepped up their attacks in the Red Sea, and Iran started firing missiles at American positions in Iraq.

The Biden administration is weak and stupid. Their bombings are half measures or very small targets.

The Bidenistas won’t freeze their assets and criminalize assistance to them. Again, the administration is weak and stupid. We also don’t believe that Biden is leading anything. We believe this is an Obama-backed war.

If it continues, it will get us into a far more serious and dangerous war. The administration, filled with Obama staff, is pulling us from the world stage when it is desperately needed. We cannot allow the Red Sea to be shut down. It’s especially ridiculous that these 7th-century terrorists are beating down world powers, and we assist them in doing so.

