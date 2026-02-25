Gov. Spanberger’s SOTU Rebuttal on the Two Things Democrats Failed At

Speaking from the House of Burgesses in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, Gov. Abigail Spanberger mostly talked about affordability and immigration, the two things Democrats completely failed at doing.

“As we watched our nation’s lawmakers gather for a joint session of Congress, we did not hear the truth from our president,” Spanberger said. She said that Trump had “offered no real solutions to our nation’s pressing challenges.”

“The United States was founded on the idea that ordinary people could reject the unacceptable excesses of poor leadership, band together to demand better of their government, and create a nation that would be an example for the world,” she continued.

“This year, as we celebrate 250 years since America declared independence from tyranny, I can think of no better place to speak to you as we reflect on the current state of our union tonight.”

Is the president working to make life more affordable for you and your family? Is the president working to keep Americans safe, both at home and abroad? Is the president working for you?”

Democrats are “laser-focused on affordability,” she says. This is the fanatic who plans to tax unrealized gains, dog walkers, and everything that isn’t nailed down. That isn’t tyranny? Taxation without representation? Under her leadership, she is turning Virginia into a hellhole of criminal aliens and unaffordable taxes.

She hates the tariffs.

“Republicans in Congress, they remain unwilling to assert their constitutional authority to stop him,” she said. “They’re making your life harder. They’re making your life more expensive.

We will see how that goes, but he has brought in trillions, and it’s not true that Americans are paying 95% of the tariffs. I buy from overseas and pay a small fraction of the increase. For instance, one $1100 item went up $300, and I paid $42 of it. They won’t sell their wares if they don’t suck up most of the tariffs.

She lied about our agents.

“Our president has sent poorly trained federal agents into our cities where they have arrested and detained American citizens and people who aspire to be Americans, and they have done it without a warrant,” Spanberger said, citing the use of administrative warrants by ICE rather than court-granted judicial warrants to enter homes.

These agents, Spanberger said, “have ripped nursing mothers away from their babies. They have sent children, a little boy in a blue bunny hat, to far-off detention centers,” Spanberger said. “They have killed American citizens in our streets, and they have done it all with their faces masked from accountability.”

Spanberger loves sanctuary cities and open borders. Agents were terrorized, and Democrats terrorized the residents, radicalizing them.

This governor won’t even turn rapists and murderers over to ICE.

At every step on the way to make America safe again, sanctuary politicians—including Abigail Spanberger—have tried to slow ICE down and chosen to release criminals from their jails into our communities to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims. While Governor Spanberger… https://t.co/xTgYphuz8m — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 25, 2026

All the Democrats stayed seated when they had to choose between Americans and foreigners. They chose all the people in the world coming illegally over Americans.

MUST WATCH: Dems stay seated in front of angel families & those injured due to criminal illegal alien crime. “Tonight, I’m inviting every legislator to join with my admin in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your… pic.twitter.com/7lwyCuDlaE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 25, 2026

Here are some nursing mothers.

Juventino Madrigal-Oseguera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiring to traffic cocaine in Guilford County, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/VAg375m8l6 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 13, 2026