Transgender Sam Brinton Was Fired

Transgender Sam Brinton is the colorful deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition at the Department of Energy (DOE). He is no longer at the department.

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a DOE spokesperson told Insider in a statement on Monday night. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

Sam Brinton, ex-drag queen

Brinton is accused of stealing luggage in the Minneapolis and Las Vegas airports.

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” a DOE spokesperson relayed to The Daily Beast.

The MIT graduate has made news for displaying his “genderfluid” style and boasts of his “pup play” fetish. He had given “Kink 101” workshops on college campuses. Brinton belongs to an anti-Catholic drag queen society that mocks nuns.

He represents Biden’s inclusive administration.

Sam Brinton, the former employee, has been the subject of investigations by Minnesota and Las Vegas authorities into stolen bags at two airports after reports in November connected them and him to the incidents. Last week, Las Vegas authorities issued an arrest warrant for Brinton. And last month in Minnesota they were charged in connection with the theft of a bag.

Brinton is on video stealing luggage from carousels in airports.


4 Comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
16 minutes ago

” … Transgender Sam Brinton is the colorful deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition at the Department of Energy …”

He was waste and was disposed of.

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
22 minutes ago

I can see this freak walking onto the job to the sound of Stevie Wonder playing, “Isn’t she lovely”. Our government is a corrupt laughing stock.

GuvGeek
GuvGeek
40 minutes ago

A Start! When are we going after the other 500,000 deadbeat Federal Government Employees?

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
58 minutes ago

Granholm has some explaining to do, hiring this misfit. But she already stated it is illegal to discuss it because it is a personnel matter. She is busy choking our energy supply and making millions in green investments.

This thing which calls itself them qualifies for misfit of 2022.

