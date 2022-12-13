Transgender Sam Brinton Was Fired

Transgender Sam Brinton is the colorful deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition at the Department of Energy (DOE). He is no longer at the department.

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a DOE spokesperson told Insider in a statement on Monday night. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

Brinton is accused of stealing luggage in the Minneapolis and Las Vegas airports.

The MIT graduate has made news for displaying his “genderfluid” style and boasts of his “pup play” fetish. He had given “Kink 101” workshops on college campuses. Brinton belongs to an anti-Catholic drag queen society that mocks nuns.

He represents Biden’s inclusive administration.

Sam Brinton, the former employee, has been the subject of investigations by Minnesota and Las Vegas authorities into stolen bags at two airports after reports in November connected them and him to the incidents. Last week, Las Vegas authorities issued an arrest warrant for Brinton. And last month in Minnesota they were charged in connection with the theft of a bag.

Brinton is on video stealing luggage from carousels in airports.

