Biden’s Man In Charge of Nuclear Waste Thinks People Can Be Dogs

Politico reported that Mr. Brinton is the deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Energy Department’s Office of Nuclear Energy.

Sam Brinton is a staunch LGBTQ activist. He thinks people can be dogs.

Sam Brinton received a dual Master’s degree in engineering systems and nuclear science and engineering from MIT. He is the son of Southern Baptist missionaries and a survivor of what he says is a traumatic and torturous conversion therapy experience.

According to the website LGBTQreligiousarchives.org, Sam has worn his stilettos to Congress to advise legislators about nuclear policy and to the White House where he advised President Obama and Michelle Obama on LGBT issues. He shows young men and women everywhere he goes that they can be who they are and gives them courage. Once, while he was walking around Disney World in 6-inch stilettos with his boyfriend, a young gay boy saw Sam with his boyfriend and started crying. He told his mother, ‘”t’s true, Mom. WE can be our own princess here.”

His kinks are animal sexuality and gay uncle BDSM? Uh, what?

This person (identifies as genderqueer with they/them pronouns, his kinks are animal sexuality and ‘gay uncle’ BDSM) is now in charge of overseeing America’s nuclear power plants. This is how empires end. Not with a bang, but with whatever the hell this is pic.twitter.com/KvA6Q5VHwE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 10, 2022

PEOPLE WHO THINK THEY’RE DOGS – TRANS-SPECIES

Human pups like to live in packs, play with squeaky toys, eat from bowls and nuzzle their handlers, according to The Guardian.

We already wrote about one transgender named Tony Bark on this link, if you want an idea of what it’s like to identify as a dog and live your life as a dog.

Sam Brinton, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy that Joe Biden, just hired. Satan is in the WH. pic.twitter.com/4RmhwVHb5I — AMABLACKPATRIOT (@DrShayPhD) February 10, 2022

He’s Also Been a Drag Queen and Sister Ray Dee O’Active

