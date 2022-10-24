Racist Tiffany Cross on Racist MSNBC Says Black Republicans Aren’t Black Voices

MSNBC racist Tiffany Cross is now stereotyping black conservatives on her show. According to her, they’re not “voices of color.” Comcast is disgraceful for keeping her on her own show.

It’s bad enough that she reduces people to the color of their skin without demonizing people of color for not sharing her far left views.

She has the nerve to call the GOP racist when she’s the biggest race out there.

“Despite the fact the GOP’s racist rhetoric has not slowed at all, they have begun hyping up, get this, their ‘diverse’ candidates,” Cross said while making air quotes with her hands. “According to numbers provided by the National Republican Congressional Committee, 80 Republican incumbents or candidates on the ballot next month are women, 33 and Latino, 28 are black, 13 are Asian and three are native Americans.”

“But faces of color do not always equate to voices of color,” Cross continued. “As our own NBC’s Scott Wong points out in his good reporting, the leadership will almost be entirely composed of white men. Really, this sounds more like the political equivalent of ‘some of my best friends are black.’”

Jason Whitlock said it’s about destroying our Constitution. Watch:



