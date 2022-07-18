‘Transgender Woman’ Impregnated Two Inmates in a NJ Prison

A so-called transgender woman, who has all his male genitalia and has sex with women, impregnated two female prisoners in a New Jersey penitentiary.

Demi (Demetrius) Minor is serving 30 years in prison for manslaughter and admitted to the consensual hook-ups. The bio-male said online that he is responsible for both pregnancies while claiming he is a ‘she’.

All three inmates involved were held in solitary. The authorities felt it appropriate to let him go online, where he complained of solitary confinement and tried to drum up supporters.

The 800-inmate Mahan facility began housing transgender women – including those that have yet to undergo gender reassignment surgery –after a lawsuit brought by an inmate and the ACLU. It now has 27 allegedly trans prisoners.

During recreation time, cell doors are left open. That gave him plenty of opportunities to have relations with prisoners.

Minor has since been moved to a protected prison area, according to NJ.com. The media outlet dutifully and bizarrely used the ‘proper’ pronouns.

Watch:

Thanks to all those who support https://t.co/9EvREi1J4d and have sent their love, I hate it here and above all I have been so heart broken over the abuse that DOC is carrying out. I found courage to post this video… pic.twitter.com/WrceD2UAUT — Ms. Demi Minor (@freeMsDemi) July 17, 2022

