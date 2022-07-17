Jerone Davidson for Congress Ad Makes History

By Mark Schwendau

Jerone Davidson is a black man running as a Republican for a Congressional seat in Arizona. That may not seem all that remarkable until you look at Davidson’s truly impressive background and life. Davidson is a former Arizona State University student-athlete, NFL player, and ordained minister who travels America sharing inspiration, passion, and faith.

As a faith-filled motivational speaker, his unifying speeches offer cold hard truths of this country and are both memorable and moving. One listens to his common sense approach to America’s problems and cannot help but come away thinking, “This guy gets it!”

Davidson grew up in the deep south in a childhood in the small town of Picayune, Mississippi. He and his family fell upon rough times whereby he dropped out of high school. Sometime thereafter, he was able to enroll in Solano Community College in Northern California, where he would go on to break school rushing records as a player on the college’s football team. His accomplishments were so great he became an inductee into the school’s Football Hall of Fame.

From there, Davidson accepted a full football scholarship to Arizona State University, where he would earn a bachelor’s degree. Thereafter he was selected by the Oakland Raiders. Today Davidson serves as a spirit-filled speaker to youth, relating his story as an example of how the American Dream can be achieved by anybody, including those seemingly most down and out.

A new political campaign ad by Davidson is going viral on the Internet. It is causing conservatives to smile and cheer and liberals to cringe and cry. In his ad, the Republican congressional candidate is shown with an assault rifle defending home and family from a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods.

Davison is one of five Republicans running for the GOP nomination in Arizona’s 4th Congressional District, which includes parts of Tempe, Mesa, and Chandler. The first week of July, he posted his 24-second clip with the caption “Make Rifles Great Again.” His new ad quickly went viral on Twitter, amassing more than 1 million views the first half of the day posted and then doubling that amount in total views by the second half (July 6, 2022).

The text of his ad is him speaking:

“Democrats like to say: ‘No one needs an AR-15 for self-defense. That no one could possibly need all 30 rounds.’

But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semi-automatic and all 30 rounds.”

What carries the message is the video. The end of the ad shows the Democrats depicted as Klansmen who had come to lynch him with weapons of barbed wire wrapped bats, batons, and gardening tools are seen fleeing at the sight of Davidson armed with his assault rifle pointed straight up in the air.

The video’s final image features a KKK hood floating in Davison water.

“Make Rifles Great Again” – Jerone Davidson

Jerone Davidson’s commercial made liberals lose their minds. It singlehandedly destroys so many of the socialist Democrat’s talking points of their narrative in just 24 seconds!

It correctly points to the history of the Democrats who began the Ku Klux Klan and criminal acts of racism thereafter. As an interesting aside to those who want to argue this point, the Democrats then voted against almost every piece of civil rights legislation in the 1960s. A common Internet social media post holds:

“The longest filibuster in U.S. history was 75 days and took place in 1964 when Democrats tried to block the Civil Rights Act.”

The Republican Party has a long and proud tradition of opposing racism dating back to President Abraham Lincoln, who held our union together as our 16the President through the Civil War. Political candidate Jerone Davidson gets that!

So in the first half of the commercial, Davidson reminds Americans of history he will not allow it to be rewritten by liberal socialist Democrats. For a black man to step up in this day and age is brave and historic. It destroys every single Democrat who claims Republicans to be “racists” or “white supremacists” making them look like the liars or misinformation propagandists they truly are.

The second half of the commercial becomes a defense of the Second Amendment. It shows how some of those law-abiding citizens of this country can least afford to have their guns taken away or overly regulated. Davidson highlights how too many times the policies of the socialist Democrats hurt “the average citizen” as the Democrat party claims to be for and about “the average citizen.”

This commercial would not be acceptable if a white man or woman had done it, but because it was a black man, the liberal left has a much harder time taking up their mockingbird narrative against him. The fact he is a self-made American hero and pastor doubles their disadvantage.

As an older white man of America, this commercial was a pleasant surprise I did not see coming. It serves as a conservative cold bucket of reality on an otherwise out-of-control raging fire of liberal insanity.

Well, done, Pastor Jerone Davidson, well done.

Jerone For Congress

Conservative Christian Americans always hope and pray for minorities of America to see the truth of the Republican Party, starting with its history. This ad goes a long way towards opening some eyes!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related