‘Transparent’ Biden ordered report of military equipment left behind HIDDEN

















According to an admission obtained from the State Department, Biden officials recently directed federal agencies to scrub their websites of official reports detailing the $82.9 billion in military equipment and training provided to the Afghan security forces since 2001, Zerohedge reported

The State Department admitted to removing the reports but justified the move as a way to protect Afghan allies. According to a spokesperson:

“The safety of our Afghan contacts is of utmost importance to us. The State Department advised other federal agencies of to [sic] review their web properties for content that highlights cooperation/participation between an Afghan citizen and the USG or a USG partner and remove from public view if it poses a security risk.”

The media has made a point of claiming most of the equipment was not in weaponry or was old, militarized, and unusable. However, they are hiding it and that looks quite suspicious.

These are the same people who gave out lists of names and personal data of American citizens and Afghan allies to the Taliban. They also left behind hard drives with their biometric data. We also know the US left behind biometric scanners so Taliban can verify who they are before they torture and kill them.

A GAO spokesperson confirmed in a request for comment its receipt of the directive: “the State Department requested we temporarily remove and review reports on Afghanistan to protect recipients of US assistance that may be identified through our reports and thus subject to retribution.”

One deleted GAO report was four years old and quantified U.S.-provided gear into Afghanistan between 2003 and 2016. It was delivered to the House Armed Services Committee on August 10, 2017. The report was pulled down only hours after we, and other news outlets like Sinclair Broadcast Group, highlighted the report’s existence.

What weapons were sent between 2016 and the present? We don’t know because the transparent Biden administration is covering it up.

If this were Trump, he would have been impeached by now.

By the way, we keep hearing the Afghan army left the weapons and helicopters, etc. However, what they are leaving out is the fact that the US abandoned Bagram on July 2nd [in the middle of the night] without letting the Afghan commander know. The airport was immediately flooded with thieves and terrorists. The Afghan commander quickly fled. The US could have and should have immediately taken back Bagram.

They could have destroyed the equipment as the Taliban marched to Kabul.

In addition, General McKenzie said yesterday during his Zoom presser that most of the equipment was demilitarized. That appears to be untrue. Today, the Salafists are parading with our vehicles and planes.

Watch:

