Watch the parade of US non-‘demilitarized’ vehicles in Afghanistan

















During his press conference over a zoom call two days ago, Woke Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said some of the equipment had been “demilitarized,” essentially rendered inoperable (at Kabul airport). About 70 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, 27 Humvees, and 73 aircraft were “demilitarized” by the U.S. at Hamid Karzai International Airport before they left Kabul for the last time, said Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is holding a huge celebratory parade using military equipment and the White House is hiding reports detailing the equipment and weapons left behind.

Watch the parade:

WATCH: Taliban throw military parade with US equipment

pic.twitter.com/hfY15OYsEv — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 1, 2021

They have been flying our helicopters too:

Related















