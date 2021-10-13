Travelers from Canada, Mexico Can Come But They Have to Be VACCINATED

















The U.S. government next month will lift pandemic-era travel limits along the Canadian and Mexican borders for travelers who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, allowing them to enter the U.S. for non-essential activities, like tourism and family visits, for the first time since March 2020. At the same time, illegal aliens can come in untested and unvaccinated.

Travelers from Canada and Mexico will need vaccine passports of some kind.

Those who can’t provide proof of vaccination will continue to be banned from crossing the land borders if their travel is deemed to be “non-essential.” U.S. citizens, green card holders and individuals traveling for medical care have been exempted from the non-essential restrictions since they were instituted.

Starting in January 2022, the U.S. will require all travelers — including those engaging in essential travel, like truck drivers — to show proof of vaccination before entering a land border crossing, the officials said.

Is this constitutional? Biden’s cabal continually thinks of ways to incrementally force everyone to get vaxxed with a drug that doesn’t have a long-term record.

“This phased approach will provide ample time for essential travelers such as truckers and others to get vaccinated, enabling a smooth transition to this new system,” one administration official said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will accept paper or digital proof of vaccination, an official said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet determined which vaccines the U.S. will recognize, the officials added.

Bureaucratic tyrant Fauci is running the country.

We went from a 14-day lockdown to we have to eradicate the virus. It’s a virus and it’s not like the measles. It will be years and years before it’s eradicated, if ever.

This will keep us under totalitarian control in perpetuity.

