President Xi Told Joe Biden He Was Reunifying Taiwan

According to NBC News, Xi warned Joe Biden in San Francisco during his visit that he planned to reunify Taiwan and preferred to do it peacefully. The date hasn’t been set.

Xi told Biden in a group meeting attended by a dozen American and Chinese officials that China prefers to take Taiwan peacefully, not by force.

The Chinese leader also referenced public predictions by U.S. military leaders who say that Xi plans to take Taiwan in 2025 or 2027, telling Biden they were wrong because he has not set a time frame, NBC reports.

Chinese officials also asked in advance of the summit that Biden make a public statement after the meeting saying that the United States supports China’s goal of peaceful unification with Taiwan and does not support Taiwanese independence, they said.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment.

Taiwan won’t go peacefully. This will engender an invasion and another war. His timetable will be when Biden is still in office, and next year could be the year as a new president is chosen and two other wars rage on, along with all our other problems, to say nothing of the constant flood of anonymous people at the border.

Tens of thousands of Chinese men have entered the US illegally. If we try to fight the takeover of Taiwan, what will these men be doing inside the United States?

The US relies on semiconductors, among other exports, from Taiwan.

