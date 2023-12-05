Treason in America

By
M Dowling
-
0
40

Gov. Abbott said he will pass a law making it illegal to come into Texas from another country illegally. Texas police will be able to arrest them.

It’s unfortunate he didn’t do this three years ago, but at least he’s doing it now.

Why isn’t Biden being impeached for opening the borders and endangering all Americans? This is treason.

Treason


