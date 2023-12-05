Treason in America

Gov. Abbott said he will pass a law making it illegal to come into Texas from another country illegally. Texas police will be able to arrest them.

It’s unfortunate he didn’t do this three years ago, but at least he’s doing it now.

Why isn’t Biden being impeached for opening the borders and endangering all Americans? This is treason.

Greg Abbott has had enough: “I’ll be signing a law in Texas that will make it illegal for people to enter the state of Texas from another country illegally, and authorizing every peace officer to arrest those people entering our country illegally.” pic.twitter.com/xKOi4uV676 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 3, 2023

Treason

The Biden administration is actively assisting an invasion into the United States. #Treason https://t.co/2Vg9L6FAJc — Sandy (@SandyForLiberty) December 5, 2023

