Treason Video: Single Chinese Men Flood the Border

Democrats have opened the borders to our enemies. We’ve had a steady flow of Chinese nationals – men – for at least a year. Right now, large groups of illegal crossers – single young and middle-aged men – are crossing into the United States. Maoist men of military age are flooding the border.

Biden’s administration is welcoming an invasion and an attack from within. Anything to get that permanent electoral majority.

Criminals are coming, and they know they will face soft on crime policies and sanctuary.

HAPPENING NOW Large groups of migrants , mostly Chinese national men crossing illegally through open gaps on the border wall in Jacumba Hot Springs , CA @NewsNation Tomorrow San Diego County officials will vote on whether the county will spend $3 million in taxpayer funds for… pic.twitter.com/mPN46jr7yH — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 4, 2023

The Chinese Communist Party would like to thank traitors of the US Border Patrol for helping invade and destroy United States. Without your treason, this would be impossible. https://t.co/qZ9W4j71Zd — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) December 4, 2023

Look at all of these SINGLE, MIDDLE-AGED Chinese MEN waiting to take the buses to the Costa Rican border – Destination = USA!

THIS IS BULLSHIT! pic.twitter.com/JzOt7Xp5bp — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) April 17, 2023

These people in Lukeville, Arizona need to go home and eat.

There’s hundreds of people who have been here for days and haven’t eaten. Everyone is extremely agitated. The situation feels like it is past the breaking point. pic.twitter.com/KrWPkAkdCo — Adam Klepp (@AdamKleppAZ) December 4, 2023

On the shores of wealthy Malibu.

On Sunday night Joe and EdD. Jill attended the 44th Kennedy Center honors. Dionne Warwick, Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, opera singer Renee Flaming, and music star Barry Gibb were honored at the posh gala. At the same time, illegal crossers were boating into their backyards in Malibu.

EXCLUSIVE: Video from a contact in Malibu shows a panga boat full of suspected illegal immigrants landing on a beach near his home this week. Incredibly rare to see this so far north, as Malibu is 100+ miles away from the border. Unclear if anyone caught, awaiting a CBP response. pic.twitter.com/n9tIIAaHSh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 1, 2023

