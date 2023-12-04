Houthis Strike Ships in the Red Sea Again, US Warship Downs Drones

Three commercial ships were hit by missiles in a Houthi attack in the Red Sea, US warship USS Carney downs three drones.

This is a significant escalation, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise given Biden declared them non-terrorists in 2021 and gave them one billion dollars last year. This administration seems to think they can buy goodwill from terrorists. They’re remarkably inept.

Some on social media are asking why are we in the Red Sea?

Ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck three commercial ships Sunday in the Red Sea, while a U.S. warship shot down three drones in self-defense during the hourslong assault, the U.S. military said. The Iranian-backed Houthis claimed two of the attacks.

The strikes marked an escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Mideast linked to the Israel-Hamas war, as multiple vessels found themselves in the crosshairs of a single Houthi assault for the first time in the conflict.

The U.S. vowed to “consider all appropriate responses” in the wake of the attack, specifically calling out Iran, after tensions have been high for years now over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

This presents a grave risk of global war.

Full story at The Associated Press.

3 commercial ships attacked in red sea by Iran-backed rebels pic.twitter.com/UNhe6Gf3XV — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 4, 2023

“Tell the Red Sea has red death”

❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/9PrtskNvd6 — Farwahhh_زینب (@FarwaZaynab) December 4, 2023

In February of 2021, just a few weeks in office, President Biden removed the terrorist designation for the Iranian backed Houthis. He then had a press conference declaring that “America is back. Diplomacy is back.” They just attacked us in the Red Sea. pic.twitter.com/4vNNw0Etg9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 3, 2023

