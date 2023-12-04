Houthis Strike Ships in the Red Sea Again, US Warship Downs Drones

By
M Dowling
-
1
24

Three commercial ships were hit by missiles in a Houthi attack in the Red Sea, US warship USS Carney downs three drones.

This is a significant escalation, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise given Biden declared them non-terrorists in 2021 and gave them one billion dollars last year. This administration seems to think they can buy goodwill from terrorists. They’re remarkably inept.

Some on social media are asking why are we in the Red Sea?

Ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck three commercial ships Sunday in the Red Sea, while a U.S. warship shot down three drones in self-defense during the hourslong assault, the U.S. military said. The Iranian-backed Houthis claimed two of the attacks.

The strikes marked an escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Mideast linked to the Israel-Hamas war, as multiple vessels found themselves in the crosshairs of a single Houthi assault for the first time in the conflict.

The U.S. vowed to “consider all appropriate responses” in the wake of the attack, specifically calling out Iran, after tensions have been high for years now over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

This presents a grave risk of global war.

Full story at The Associated Press.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
7 minutes ago

It’s time to put fairyland behind us with a real president.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz