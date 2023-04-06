Treasury Plans to Raise US Debt to $50 Trillion

The IMF warns of a sinking global economy, Biden plans to control cryptocurrency, and Treasury’s okay with $50 trillion in debt as the world de-dollarizes. Other than that, we can understand why Biden would run on his marvelous economy. [sarcasm]

The IMF Chief warns the world economy is set for the weakest near-term growth since 1990. Director Kristalina Georgieva said global growth would expand less than 3% this year, ahead of next week’s IMF/World Bank meeting. The prediction is for every year over the next five years, well below the average 3.8%

“With rising geopolitical tensions and still-high inflation, a robust recovery remains elusive,” Georgieva said in a speech in the DC swamp.

Americans should be very concerned about today’s Wall Street Journal article. The Treasury claims cryptocurrency is a national security threat as it moves us toward digital currency. Digital currency will require a digital ID, and you can forget the Bill of Rights once that happens. The Central Banks will fully control your money and collude with the Democrat Party.

“Illicit actors, including criminals, scammers, and North Korean cyber actors are using DeFi services in the process of laundering illicit funds,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence. “Capturing the potential benefits associated with DeFi services requires addressing these risks.”

The report sketches out how the Treasury Department plans to bring the market under greater federal oversight, suggesting that platforms that fail to establish sufficient vetting policies risk enforcement action.

Among its recommendations, the Treasury Department said the federal government needs to bolster its existing supervision and enforcement of the market by requiring platforms to adhere to the same anti-money-laundering rules that banks and other financial institutions must follow. Federal agencies also need to expand their regulatory powers to cover potential gaps in oversight of the markets, it said, and work with other governments to establish international standards.

50 TRILLION DOLLARS IN DEBT COMING SOON

Janet Yellen and the entire Biden administration threaten national security, especially as the world de-dollarizes. As you watch this, consider that our GDP is at 129%. Also, consider that the world is dumping the dollar.

