Trevor Noah on Kyrie Watching Games But Not Playing

Twice in one week, twice ever, we agree with Trevor Noah. He makes the point about Kyrie Irving being allowed to sit in the stands, without a mask and watch a nets game but he can’t play ball.

The rules are nuts and probably meant to be punitive. Either that or the people in charge just don’t have any sense.

Noah brings up other ridiculous rules. Employees must be vaccinated to go to work in New York City but they can watch the employees work while unvaccinated if they want.

Watch:

Comedy Central’s @Trevornoah on Kyrie Irving be allowed to watch Nets games but not play: “Shit like this makes zero sense, can we agree on this? So Kyrie can go inside, not wear a mask, even hug a teammate but he cannot play … Does the ball have a weak immune system?" pic.twitter.com/UJWZ1oAx0v — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 15, 2022

Related