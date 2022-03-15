Trevor Noah on Kyrie Watching Games But Not Playing

By
M Dowling
-
0
8

Twice in one week, twice ever, we agree with Trevor Noah. He makes the point about Kyrie Irving being allowed to sit in the stands, without a mask and watch a nets game but he can’t play ball.

The rules are nuts and probably meant to be punitive. Either that or the people in charge just don’t have any sense.

Noah brings up other ridiculous rules. Employees must be vaccinated to go to work in New York City but they can watch the employees work while unvaccinated if they want.

Watch:


