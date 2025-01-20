LA Firehouses Are Falling Apart, Moldy, No One in Power Cares

Austyn Jeffs of The Free Press visited twenty Los Angeles Fire Departments to find they were falling apart and badly needed repairs. Some are dangerous. They barter with other firehouses for supplies.

One Fire Chief nearly died from the mold and was on life support for three weeks. His leg turned black. They had to amputate his thumb.

Another broke out in hives every time he entered the kitchen.

They can’t get anything repaired, so they do it themselves with their own money, but if they get caught, they will be punished. In one case, the firefighters had a broken garage door and couldn’t fix it. They were told their response times weren’t fast enough. The community took up a collection for a new garage door. One man hired his own mold inspector, who said it was the worst case he had ever seen. The firefighters from that house would sleep on the fireboat until the officials said they couldn’t.

One firefighter said there is a lack of funding, a “goes nowhere bureaucracy,” and mismanagement

The firefighters are terrified to talk to the media. They would immediately be fired.

