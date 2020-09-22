Triggered Biden supporter upon seeing a MAGA rally

The driver, a woman with severe Trump Derangement Syndrome, flipped out as she drove past a MAGA rally on a street corner. She was screaming out the window, flipping the ralliers off, and did not have her hands on the steering wheel. She hit the car in front of her with a police car right behind her.

Ah, justice!

Watch:

Woman had a TDS meltdown over a MAGA street corner rally then proceeded to hit the vehicle in front of her while police were behind her 🤣pic.twitter.com/rEVEGeKNaj — John D ● (@RedWingGrips) September 22, 2020