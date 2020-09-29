Triggered: Senator Cruz sent Joy Behar into a Joyless state

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) appeared on Monday’s episode of “The View” and explained what he said was a colossal COVID-19 failure on the part of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

He made the remarks in response to co-host Joy Behar’s ‘concern’ over Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that he would be removing all COVID restrictions across the state.

We believe Behar thought she was going to trap Cruz by asking him about the Texas opening of everything. Cruz said he agreed with Governor De Santis and then segued into the New York [serial killer who is on the loose] Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Behar accused him of deflecting. Behar only wanted to trash Governor De Santis. However, the answer was there are fewer deaths in Florida. He did answer.

Whoopi ended the segment since the ladies weren’t winning this one.

The senator was hawking his book.

Watch: