Russian intel: collusion hoax was Hillary’s idea, Obama was briefed

DNI John Ratcliffe sent a letter to the United States Senator Lindsey Graham as the head of the Judiciary Committee advising him of a de-classification of documents revealing a plot by Hillary Clinton to stir up a scandal against then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump.

Intelligence agencies discovered the plot in late July 2016. Russian intelligence alleged that Hillary cooked up a plan to assert a scandal against President Trump. She planned to tie him to Putin and the Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

Intelligence Community doesn’t know the accuracy of this. But, given the results, it sounds pretty accurate.

OBAMA KNEW

According to handwritten notes, former CIA Director Brennan BRIEFED President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intel. That included the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016, of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russians security services.”

On September 7, 2016, U.S. intel officials forwarded an investigative referral to FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok regarding “U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server.”

There might be more declassifications coming.

This follows the revelation that the primary source for the Steele dossier was investigated as a Russian spy from 2009 to 2011 who was deemed a national security threat. Obviously, the senior FBI knew.

Christopher Steele, the Clinton campaign subcontractor who compiled the dossier, was working for a sanctioned Russian oligarch. So was Fusion GPS.

It comes as we find out that an FBI agent working on the Mueller team said there never was evidence of Russia collusion but the Mueller team had a ‘get Trump‘ goal.

And in the Flynn case, FBI analysts bought insurance fearing they’d be sued for professional misconduct. It was that bad — they had no predicate for the Flynn probe.

Today’s declassification confirms that from the beginning, the FBI knew its anti-Trump investigation was based entirely on Russian disinformation. Brennan and Comey were personally warned. They responded by fabricating evidence and defrauding the courts.

Biden likely knew too.

THE LETTER

🚨🚨🚨 JUST DECLASSIFIED: The Russia hoax was Hillary’s plan, and the Obama-Biden White House was briefed on it. pic.twitter.com/72PRqWWmY3 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 29, 2020