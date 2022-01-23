Trolls Bash Unvaxxed Super Star Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rogers is a future Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champ, and worth 120 million dollars – and unemployable liberal trolls on Twitter, who’ll never accomplish anything in life, actually believe they’re trolling him today. ~ catturd

In an ESPN interview, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blasted President Joe Biden’s vaccine rhetoric targetting unvaccinated Americans. He also went after Big Tech social media companies for “censoring dissenting opinions.”

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes,” Rodgers said Thursday, according to ESPN. “But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which, how do you even trust them, but then they come out and talk about 75% of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities. And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s not helping the conversation.”

Social media is dunking on Rodgers today after his early playoff exit and because he’s one of the unvaxxed lepers. Rodgers had COV and had six times better immunity than the vaxxed.

The fools are out trashing him. If they are still talking about him being unvaxxed, the problem is them.

I guess Aaron Rodgers also got immunized against winning in the postseason. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers delivering on his Super Bowl boycott promise — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 23, 2022

AARON RODGERS, 4-TIME MVP, IS NOW 7-9 IN THE PLAYOFFS SINCE HE WON THAT ONE SUPER BOWL 11 YEARS AGO. OVERHYPED, OVERRATED. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2022

Just a reminder: Colin Kaepernick led the 49ers to three victories over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 23, 2022

