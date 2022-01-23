Dem Buzzword: ‘The Death of Democracy,’ Remembering Goebbels

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State,” said Nazi propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels.

Propaganda works best when a brief encapsulation of it is repeated over and over. If you hear it enough times, you will believe that it must be true. After all, everyone is saying it.

Now that Democrats, controlled by their progressive caucus, have turned the media into political activists, it’s easy to do.

Watch:

SUPERCUT! Democrats, the party that cried ‘The Death of Democracy!’ pic.twitter.com/Dy4fYs9fI7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 21, 2022

Democrats want the filibuster gone so they can push their transformational, socialist agenda which gives them permanent power over the people. It’s the opposite of what they once said.

FLASHBACK: Chuck Schumer once said that getting rid of the filibuster would be “a doomsday for democracy.” pic.twitter.com/sy9WG5wmrA — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 16, 2022

